BILLINGS, Mont. -- Dental care can be expensive and let's face it, a little scary...

Brewer Dental Center wants to change that by donating $100,000 in free dental service to members of the Billings community Saturday.

Dr. Russell Homer says, in past years they've seen as many as 500 people seeking dental work as part of the event.

According to the Department of Public Health and Human Services, the average adult with standard Medicaid benefits will receive an annual cap of $1,125.

That doesn't cover a majority of dental services like crowns, bridges, and orthodontic care...

Which Dr. Homer says, presents a significant barrier for people in need of care.

"You know, nobody gets out of life unscathed, and its rough, I really think it's intended -- you know you help your neighbor and you reach out to those who are in need and make a difference where you can.” said Dr. Homer.

At the event they'll be offering services like tooth extractions, cleanings, and fillings for anyone, at no cost.

Dr. Homer says its a big part of who they are as a business.

"The Billings community has been really great about taking care of us and we feel like it's an important part of just kind of who we are as people and who we want to be as a business to meet that need to help some of the people that might maybe putting off dental care or might be struggling financially or might have some unseen need." Said Dr. Homer.

Dr. Homer adds, one of his favorite parts of Just For You is that it brings together a lot of people who also want to serve their community.

Regular patients and non-patients are welcome to come down to Brewer Dental Center this Saturday from 7am to 1pm for free dental care service.