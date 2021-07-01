BILLINGS - While many who've battled a form of cancer would call themselves survivors, Theresa Lutgen says she doesn't consider herself one.

“I consider myself a fighter, I don’t consider myself a survivor. To me survivor means I’m a victim of something, and I’m not. I just happen to be the one in eight women who get breast cancer,” Lutgen explained.

When she found a lump in her breast in 2018, doctors in Alabama told her it wasn’t anything to be concerned about. However, after her family moved to Billings, during her 2020 yearly exam, a doctor recommended she get a mammogram.

“So I went in, and stage 2, and lymph nodes and yeah, it was pretty… You know, that night I kind of sat there and was like, 'well, it could be a death sentence,' or, 'be positive,' and that’s just what I did,” she said.

Through 14 rounds of chemo, a double mastectomy and completing radiation treatments, Lutgen remained optimistic, not only for herself, but for her family too.

She says the past year has been a difficult time for her husband.

“I don’t think that we think about our partners or our family members because they go through their own struggle as well, and they have to be strong for you. He was amazing and has been amazing everyday,” she said.

While Lutgen underwent treatments for breast cancer, she didn’t put her life on pause. She continued to go into work everyday.

“I knew if I didn’t do something then I would think about it more and probably not stay as healthy as I did through the whole thing," she said.

A year after being told she had Stage 2 breast cancer, Lutgen has finished all her radiation treatments. She’ says she’s not cancer free, but her bright outlook isn’t wavering.

“I kept wanting my oncologist just to say - okay, tell me, tell me the words - and they’re like, 'we wish we could but we can’t say you’re cancer free.' The cancer I have, I have a chance of it reoccurring in the next five years, but I’m not going to focus on that," Lutgen said.

What she is focused on is spreading hope and raising awareness of the importance of early detection.

“Listen to your body. Our bodies tell us when something is wrong. Do it. Just go get that mammogram, go get whatever you need to get just because I don’t want anyone to have to go through this," she said. "If I can save just one person from having to go through this... Just one.”

Lutgen says she's thankful to the doctors and nurse at St. Vincent Healthcare, and her coworkers for being her cheerleaders throughout her treatment.

Friday, July 2, is also "Purple Friday". Relay for Life is asking everyone to wear purple as a way to honor and support those who are battling or have battled cancer.

Relay for Life is next Friday, July 9, at 6 p.m.