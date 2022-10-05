BILLINGS, Mont. - It is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) reports that breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed among Montana women, accounting for 31 percent of all cancer diagnoses.

Breast cancer is a disease that makes cells in the breast grow out of control, increasing its risk of spreading to other parts of the body.

According to the American Cancer Society, early screening is the key to detect cancer and get treatment before it poses serious health concerns.

Dr. Casey Cotton from the St. Vincent Breast Center in Billings said that women should look out for early symptoms of breast cancer.

"Anytime that you notice anything different or asymmetric from the other side, obviously that would be something to potentially call and talk with your provider about. Anytime you feel a firm, round, palpable mass, those would be signs that it's probably worth getting checked out,” emphasized Cotton.

As per DPHHS, all Montanans can help reduce the risk of breast cancer by incorporating certain lifestyle changes into their routine.

“Smoking is related to a lot of different cancers, not only breast cancer. It can certainly increase the lifetime risk of many different cancers. Increasing alcohol intake can also potentially increase any risk.” explains Cottons.

This year, it is estimated that over 281,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in the US, including 920 new cases in Montana

Therefore, it is more important than ever to get mammogram screenings done in time before the signs or symptoms of the disease show up.

Information on how to make an appointment for breast cancer screenings can be found on the link attached with this article.