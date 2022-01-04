Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Extended period of bitter cold, periods of snow with blowing snow and dangerous wind chills. * WHERE...Northern Carbon. * WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Snow and blowing snow will develop this morning with accumulations of a trace to 2 inches. Plan on slippery road conditions which could impact the morning commute. Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The major change will occur today with light snow falling as temperatures fall 20 degrees or more through the day. Wednesday will be the coldest day with high temperatures below zero and lows 15 to 30 degrees below. Another round of snow will develop Thursday, with significant accumulations possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Additional graphics for this hazard can be found at http://www.weather.gov/billings &&