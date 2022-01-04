BILLINGS, MT- Police in Billings are investigating a shooting at the Billings Hotel & Convention Center.
A 29 year old male was found with a gunshot wound, and was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Investigation is ongoing.
