According to the Yellowstone County Sheriff's office, the body of a deceased female is found in a rural area, just outside of Laurel.

According to Sheriff Mike Linder, the body was not found in the area where searchers were looking earlier today, along Buffalo Trail and Laurel Airport Road, for 55-year-old Lori Bray, who was last seen leaving work at the Cedar Ridge Casino in Laurel shortly after midnight Tuesday.

Sheriff Linder says investigators are on scene but at this time, there has not been a positive identification made of the body.

The Sheriff says he hopes to have an ID confirmed sometime Thursday.