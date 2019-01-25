1 in 6 children in the state of Montana lack a reliable source of nutritious food, and they don't always know where their next meal is coming from.

But with the help of local heroes in our schools and communities, the Montana No Kid Hungry Project is looking to change that.

Terry Stahl has been working in the kitchens at Riverside Middle School in Billings for 17 years. The Montana No Kid Hungry grant allowed her to create the "Breakfast in the Classroom" food program.

"Feeding the kids is a challenge every year and that this school where we have so many free and reduced kids it's very important for them to have a good meal because sometimes they're not getting what they need at home," said Stahl, Riverside Middle School's kitchen manager.

Riverside Principal Kevin Kirkman says 70% of Riverside's 546 students are on free or reduced lunches. He says the grant allowed Riverside to purchase carts and pin-pads, to create the mobile "Breakfast in the Classroom" program.

As soon as the bell rings, students rush to the carts to grab their brown bag breakfast and eat in the classroom. The bags are filled with a fruit, cheese stick, and either a muffin or granola bar.

"It's all about feeding the kids and making sure they're not hungry and waiting till lunch to eat, if they didn't eat breakfast in the morning we want to make sure we provide that for them," Principal Kirkman said.

Since receiving the grant, Riverside is now feeding 300 kids every morning between their hot breakfast program, and "Breakfast in the Classroom."

All students are eligible for the morning breakfast programs. Terry Stahl says she's happy they can provide students with at least two meals a day.

"Just their reactions, when they see something they like, oh I'm so excited to eat today or some kids will say this is my only meal of the day and you know you've done something right when you have that good food for them to eat," Stahl said.

Food programs in urban areas and large schools like "Breakfast in the Classroom," are helping Montana, feed the future.

KULR-8 and Montana Right Now are committed to bringing you the stories of food service workers who are connecting kids to healthy food throughout the