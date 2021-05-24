UPDATE:

Sergeant Shane Winden with Billings Police Department is sharing more information about a crash that closed Zimmerman Trail Monday morning.

Winden says a 35-year-old man was driving a pick-up south on the road when he crashed into an oncoming car head on.

The car had two people in it, a 68-year-old man driving and a 64-year-old woman in the passenger seat.

Winden says the collision sent the pickup over the guard rail off the road.

The pick up came to rest at the bottom of the hill.

Sergeant Winden says all people involved sustained injuries as a result of the crash and were transported to local hospitals.

Zimmerman Trail remains closed while investigators process the scene.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

BILLINGS - Zimmerman Trail was closed Monday morning after a two-vehicle crash sent a pickup truck off the roadway and down the embankment.

According to Battalion Chief Darrek Mitchell, one person was ejected from the pickup during the crash.

First responders were forced to approach the wrecked pickup from Nolana Drive.

Two people were extricated from a second vehicle on Zimmerman Trail.

All three people involved in the crash were transported to area hospitals. Their conditions are no known at this time.