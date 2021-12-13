UPDATE: DEC. 14 AT 6:33 P.M.

A press release from the Billings Police Department gives more details into the discovery of a body at the base of the rims in Billings.

Officers responded to a homeless encampment at the base of the rims above North 14th Street Monday at about 3:41 p.m. after receiving, what they say was, a suspicious call.

According to the release, they found the body of a 54-year-old man from Washington. Due to the circumstances and nature of information received, the Investigations Division was called out to take over the investigation.

The scene was secured overnight and detectives with the investigations division continued processing the scene and following leads on Tuesday.

The investigation remains active and on-going and police say there is no threat to the public.

The identity of the man will be released pending an autopsy and notification of the family.

UPDATE: DEC. 13 AT 8:30 P.M.

KULR 8's on scene reporter says the BPD Crime Scene Unit is on scene and the BPD is investigating the incident as a suspicious death.

The identity of the body is still unknown at this time.

BPD Sgt. Harley Cagle tells us detectives will continue to investigate throughout the night.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department is investigating after they found a body at the base of the rims Monday.

BPD says they responded to a suspicious call at the base of the rims on North 14th Street at approximately 3:41 p.m. On scene, they located the body of a deceased man.

Detectives are on scene and an investigation is ongoing.

We are working to bring you more information.