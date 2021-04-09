BILLINGS - On Friday, the Billings Police Department (BPD) released their annual report for 2020. Next week, Billings Police Chief Rich St. John will hold a public briefing on the state of the department.

From the report, it was another busy year for Billings police.

In all, officers responded to more than 96,000 calls for service in 2020. Which is a 10 year high for the department.

The report shows officers managed to stay on task in spite of 45 confirmed COVID-19 cases within the department and 53 high risk work related exposures.

However, it was also one of the deadliest years in recent memory.

In all, officers responded to 22 homicide incidents. Sixteen of those incidents were classified as criminal, two were determined to be justifiable and four were ruled as negligent.

BPD officers responded to 781 calls of aggravated assault. That is 268 more than in 2019 which, at the time, was a 10 year high.

Chief St. John said he will answer questions from the public on the report during a Facebook live briefing Tuesday, April 13, at 6:30 p.m.

You can view the entire report below: