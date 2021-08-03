BILLINGS - North 11th to 13th Street will be closed for most of the night following a serious vehicle crash.
The Billings Police Department sent out a Tweet Tuesday evening saying their crash team is investigating a serious vehicle crash on 1st Avenue North.
No further details have been released.
#21-55172-The BPD crash team is currently investigating a serious motor veh crash on 1st Ave north. N.11th to N. 13th will be closed most of the night.— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) August 4, 2021
Sgt. Cagle
