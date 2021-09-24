UPDATED: SEPT. 25 AT 11:05 A.M.
BPD reports Jaima was found safe Saturday morning.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department is searching for a 38-year-old woman last seen at 7:40 a.m. on Sept. 24.
Jaima Ann Wilson is described as white, five foot six inches tall, weighing 190 lbs, with blonde hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen driving a 2019 blue Chevy Silverado with Montana license plate CMH197. The pickup has a square sticker in the rear window that is black and says "FNF".
There are no suspicious circumstances involving her disappearance.
A picture of Jaima has not been made available at this time.
If you see Jaima or know of her whereabouts you should contact the police.