UPDATE Jan. 2 at 6:55 pm-

BILLINGS - Billings police are trying to find the truck involved in a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on Rimrock Road Friday that killed a 66-year-old woman.

The Billings Police Department (BPD) say the vehicle that hit the woman fled the area and has not been located.

Debris on the scene and surveillance video have lead investigators to believe the vehicle is a maroon 2005 Chevy Silverado with damage to the front driver side area of the headlight according to BPD.

The truck was reportedly driving east on Rimrock Road.

The BPD is asking anyone with information about the truck and anyone driving in the area at the time to contact them with information

Anyone living in the area of Rimrock Road is also asked to check surveillance cameras for footage of the truck.

If you recognize the truck or see a vehicle matching the description of the damage as described, you are asked to call 406-657-8200 with any information.

BILLINGS - Rimrock Road reopened early Saturday morning after a serious injury crash Friday night.

At the time, Rimrock Road was closed from Zimmerman Trail to Beartooth Drive.

According to the BPD, the crash involved a serious injury, and the victim is a 66-year-old woman from Billings.

The cause of the accident was not released as of the writing of this article.