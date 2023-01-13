UPDATE at 11:45 am:

The Billings Police Department reports the suspect vehicle, a Mitsubishi Eclipse, has been located.

No further details have been shared at this time.

BILLINGS, MT- Billings Police say a man was kidnapped at gunpoint and forced into a car near the 3000 block of 4th Ave. South. This happened at 3:33 a.m. on Friday, January 13.

Sgt. Peterson said the police received several calls about the incident. Police located and pursued the suspect's vehicle.

Sgt. Peterson said the victim was able to get out of the car while it was moving. He said the car was going around a curve and wasn't traveling as fast when the victim escaped. The victim was not injured.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

They say the suspect is a man in his twenties. He's driving a silver or gray 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse with a loud muffler.