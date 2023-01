BILLINGS, MT- Billings PD says a kidnapping took place about 3:30 a.m. near the 3000th block of 4th Ave. South.

One person was forced into a car a gunpoint, no injuries were reported.

The person being kidnapped was able to get away. The suspect is on the lose.

BPD is looking for 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse with a loud muffler and male suspect, who is identified as Hispanic in his 20's.

KULR-8 has a reporter on the scene.