BILLINGS - Two homes and a pick up truck were damaged after a car crashed into them late Friday night. The incident happened just east the intersection of 8th Street West and Grand Avenue.

Around 9:45pm, police say a red car was seen traveling down Grand Avenue at high speed before it lost control, flipped multiple times, and hit two houses. A pick-up truck at the scene was also seen damaged, but it is unclear at this time how it is connected to the incident.

BPD tells us there was one man in the red car, and he was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Right now, a portion of 8th St. West is closed at Grand Avenue as police investigate the scene.

Right now, it's unclear how long the scene will remain under investigation, but BPD has their Crime Scene Investigation truck out on site.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.