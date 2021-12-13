UPDATE: DEC. 13 AT 8:30 P.M.

KULR 8's on scene reporter says the BPD Crime Scene Unit is on scene and the BPD is investigating the incident as a suspicious death.

The identity of the body is still unknown at this time.

BPD Sgt. Harley Cagle tells us detectives will continue to investigate throughout the night.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department is investigating after they found a body at the base of the rims Monday.

BPD says they responded to a suspicious call at the base of the rims on North 14th Street at approximately 3:41 p.m. On scene, they located the body of a deceased man.

Detectives are on scene and an investigation is ongoing.

We are working to bring you more information.