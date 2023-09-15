BILLINGS, Mont. --TwoSD2 schools saw an increased police presence Friday morning after reports of a threat to Rose Park Schools and suspicious activity outside of Billings West High School.

At West High School, there were reports of a potentially armed man outside the school and before that a threat was made to Rose Park School but both schools were quickly cleared by Billings police.

Superintendent Dr. Erwin Garcia said, Friday morning, West High School Administrators were made aware of a social media post about a student posting pictures with a gun.

He said based on the time and location of the photo; school administration believed the gun may have been on campus.

With the information they had, Dr. Garcia said BPD was able to identify and contact the student, who initially resisted the officers, but was eventually arrested.

Dr. Garcia said he is thankful school administrators and police were able to address the situation and do what was necessary to protect teachers and staff.

"My call to the community is for parents to be monitoring their kids to make sure they don't bring anything that they shouldn't be bringing to school, to watch what they post on social media because we want to ensure the safety and wellbeing of every employee and every student in any school.”

Lieutenant Matt Lennick said the student was charged with obstruction of a peace officer and resisting arrest.

As for Rose Park Schools, Principal Amber Griffith said after reports of a threat on social media they called the police. When officers arrived, they monitored the school and the situation.

After a quick and thorough investigation, they determined that there was no credible evidence to support the threat.