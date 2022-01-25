UPDATE: Billings Police say they are not looking for any one else in connection to a double homicide early Tuesday morning.

Lieutenant Brandon Wooley says officers were dispatched to a crash on the 300 block of South 37th Street just after 3 a.m. When they arrived on scene, officers found two men in a car with gunshot wounds who were not responsive and not breathing. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third man was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that Wooley says were not consistent with a crash. He's identified as a 22-year-old man from Billings.

The two gunshot victims have not been identified yet, but BPD says they appear to be in their 20's.

BPD says preliminary information seems to indicate that something happened in the car before the crash that sent them into a tree on the side of the road.

BPD says detectives with the Investigations Division are still on-scene investigating, and no arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Two men died with gunshot wounds and a third is in the hospital with a laceration after a shooting early Tuesday morning. This happened in Billings near 3rd Avenue and South 37th.

Sgt. Tony Jensen with the Billings Police Department said a red pickup truck crashed into a tree on S 37th Street. When police arrived, two men were found deceased with gunshot wounds outside the pickup truck. A third man was taken to the hospital with a laceration.

Police are currently investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.