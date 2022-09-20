BILLINGS, Mt—After a number of violent crime incidents over this past month in Billings, few residents may have noticed a rise in crime rate.

“It's been increasing lately and it makes me not feel quite safe downtown. So, I really feel like if the crime decreased, then me and my friends would feel a bit safer walking around downtown," says a high school student.

Considering people's impression of the crime rate in the city, Lieutenant Matt Lennick with Billings Police said that the statistics do not show any significant increase in crime.

“When you look at the overall number, we are still below where we were last year at this time and went kind of in line with the year before. Since 2020, we really have plateaued in our gun violence. We are not on some significant rise," added Lennick.

He also believes the impact of social media creates the impression that crime has been out of the ordinary.

"I believe the social media aspect plays a role in it where it's just really prevalent in our households. It's easy to get the information; it's easy to see it and read about it, pass it on. So, it feels like it's in your face all the time but we are not seeing this huge spike. That's not what the numbers show,” emphasized Lennick.

Billings Police shared the department’s data about different crimes in the city, which shows that we’re not far from the average number of these types of incidents.