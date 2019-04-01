The Billings Police Department released the 2018 Annual Crime Report Monday afternoon.

Overall calls for service within the magic city were slightly down a little more than 1-percent in 2018 compared to 2017.

But while calls to BPD were down the trend for violent crime in the Magic City is rising.

BPD recorded 663 calls for murder, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault in 2018.

That's nearly 23 percent higher than a year ago.

But the report highlights that there was a change in how data was calculated by the state last year as 2018 was the first year that partner or family member assaults were included in this category.

That inflated the number of calls by 121. If those calls are set aside, the difference from 2017 to 2018 is only 2-additional calls.

Another key area for law enforcement is traffic accident reports.

According to the 5-year trend police did spend more time working traffic accidents in 2018 but it still worked out to fewer accidents than in 2015.