BILLINGS - One person was transported to the hospital following a five vehicle crash on Hilltop Road and Main Street in the Heights.

A northbound Ford F-150 turned west onto Hilltop Road where it was struck by two southbound vehicles, the Billings Police Department reports. A southbound vehicle then spun into a northbound vehicle on Main Street.

According to the BPD, debris from the accident also struck another vehicle on Hilltop Road.

The driver of the Ford F-150 was transported to the hospital by AMR with non-life threatening injuries.