The Billings Police Department released its annual crime report on Monday. KULR8's Spencer Martin broke down some of the key statistics from the report.

Chief Rich St. John said a specialized street crime unit designed to target lower level street crimes like theft and vandalism, made significant impact in property crime numbers.

In total, property crimes decreased from 6,762 to 5,692 in 2018. He said the Attorney General's Safe Neighborhood Project also helped officers target what he called "the worst of the worst" in Billings.

The Magic City also saw over three thousand less officer initiated traffic stops. Chief St. John said he hopes they can change that number by staying fully staffed.

"There were times when we had to pull the traffic officers off when we had to answer calls for service and as we spoke earlier you saw that the officer initiated stops the citations and warnings went down because we simply had to answer calls for service. So, if we can keep our staffing up we can keep our specialized position fully staffed and leave them alone so they can go do what they do, then we'll see some reductions across the board and that's what I'm really looking forward to seeing next year."

You can view the whole report here. https://www.kulr8.com/news/bpd-crime-data-report/article_97855386-54ce-11e9-b6fc-63edae8ce377.html?fbclid=IwAR3iOzSao2iFwYLDRAP35789r4QAB9r8zdUOz1kceNurwHuUFBejeNgEA6k#utm_campaign=blox&utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social