BILLINGS, Mont. -- The U.S. Attorney's office and the Billings Police Department have started the Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative to protect Montanans from having their identity stolen.

Thursday, US Attorney, Jesse Laslovich and Police Chief Rich St. John announced those efforts have resulted in multiple federal prosecutions and prison sentences.

In a press conference Thursday morning, Chief St. John says the police department wants the community to know they are taking property crimes and identity theft seriously.

Chief Rich St. John says, "The fact that we are able to partner with the U.S. Attorney's Office to aggressively go after these criminals and get some substantial time here should send a message to be that are out there that, first of all it will be investigated and second of all it will be prosecuted aggressively."

According to BPD, many identity theft and property crimes are related to the growing drug addiction problem here in Billings.

In September 33 defendants were indicted, most of which were from Billings.

20 defendants have already been convicted and are sentenced to serve 54 years in Federal prison altogether.

"I constantly strive to get out there and tell the public -- you know we have some issues to deal with out here in this community but -- there is some really good work going on across the board whether it patrol, whether it's the detective division, whether its people assigned to task force such as this -- this is good work." Says Chief St. John.

Local authorities say, they will continue to hold criminals accountable for all crimes and keep Billings safe.