BILLINGS - According to tweets from the Billings Police Department (BPD), authorities are investigating a shooting that took place in the 4100 block of King Avenue East around 12:25 p.m. Monday.
BPD says unknown suspects fired multiple rounds through an apartment door Monday. They report a 45-year-old woman was hit in the head with a bullet.
She has been transported to a local hospital for treatment, they say.
Detectives are on scene.
