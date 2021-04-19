BILLINGS - According to tweets from the Billings Police Department (BPD), authorities are investigating a shooting that took place in the 4100 block of King Avenue East around 12:25 p.m. Monday.

BPD says unknown suspects fired multiple rounds through an apartment door Monday. They report a 45-year-old woman was hit in the head with a bullet.

She has been transported to a local hospital for treatment, they say.

Detectives are on scene.

You can view the BPD tweets below: