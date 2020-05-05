BPD addresses car rallies in heavily trafficked areas

BILLINGS, Mont. -- If you've driven in Billings the past few weeks, you may have noticed cars parading up and down some of the busiest streets in the Magic City.

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John says these rallies have been occurring on Main Street and 24th Street West and he speculated there will be another one this weekend possibly on Main Street.

Chief St. John says some of the participating vehicles are exhibiting disorderly behavior and reckless and dangerous driving and some are impeding emergency vehicles and disobeying traffic stops. He says its understandable that everyone wants to get outside during phase I of reopening – but says this kind of dangerous driving behavior can have negative impacts and take lives.