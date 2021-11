BILLINGS — Two people were injured in a crash at 8th Street West and Alderson Avenue in Billings on Friday, the Billings Police Department reports.

According to a Tweet sent out by the BPD, a westbound Chevy truck ran the stop sign at 8th St. W. and collided with a SUV. The intersection was temporarily closed.

A woman and a girl were transported to a local hospital via ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Speed, drugs and alcohol are suspected factors in the crash.