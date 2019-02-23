Bozeman man walks away with injuries after plane crashes into Florida home

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A Bozeman man walked away with what authorities are calling relatively minor injuries after a plane he was in crashed into a home in Florida.

According to statements during a press conference from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the plane took off from the Winter Haven, Florida airport at 12:43 PM EST Saturday afternoon.

Timothy Sheehy, 33, of Bozeman was a student pilot in the plane with James Wagner, 64, of Lakeland, Florida. Wagner was the flight instructor.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the goal of Saturday's flight was to simulate engine failure. Investigators do not know whether Sheehy and Wagner were simulating failure a the time of the crash.

Just after takeoff the plane lost power and crashed into a home in Winter Haven.

Wagner died as a result of the crash. Sheehy walked away with minor injuries.

Three people were inside the home when the plane crashed. A 17-year-old girl who was in the bedroom where the plane crashed was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries, but is expected to make a full recovery. The other two people inside the home were uninjured. Three children playing in the driveway at the time of the crash were also uninjured.