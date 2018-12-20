BILLINGS—A Bozeman man accused of trafficking methamphetamine he brought from Denver to Montana was sentenced on Wednesday to three years in federal prison and five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Kurt G. Alme said.

Michael Arnold Delack, 49, pleaded guilty earlier to possession with intent to distribute meth.

U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters presided at sentencing.

During an investigation in 2017 and early 2018, law enforcement made controlled meth buys from Delack using confidential informants and undercover agents. In August 2017, law enforcement learned that Delack was returning from Denver and was suspected of bringing meth. Investigators asked the Montana Highway Patrol to stop Delack’s vehicle. MHP stopped Delack in Big Horn County, where Delack told agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that he had about six ounces of meth inside a duffel bag in the vehicle.

In January 2018, a GPS monitoring device was placed on Delack’s vehicle, as authorized by a search warrant. The tracker indicated Delack was traveling out of state on Jan. 28 and traveling back to Montana the next day. On Jan. 30, MHP stopped Delack’s vehicle east of Columbus and searched the vehicle. Hidden in the engine compartment was a round metal tin containing 112.3 grams of meth. Delack admitted to traveling to Denver and buying four ounces of meth for $2,000. Four ounces of meth is the equivalent of about 896 individual doses.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Godfrey prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the ATF.

