MISSOULA – A Bozeman man on Tuesday admitted to multiple charges accusing him of taking sexually explicit images of a minor girl, distributing the images and cyberstalking the victim by placing spytracker software on her cell phone, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said Thursday.

Jamie Brock Grubb, 30, pleaded guilty to a total of 10 counts, including seven counts of distribution of child pornography, transportation of child porn, cyberstalking and interception of wire, oral and electronic communications.

Chief U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided. A sentencing date will be set later.

Grubb faces a minimum mandatory 15 years to 40 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years to life of supervised release on the most serious charge of distribution of child porn. He was detained.

Prosecutors said that in 2011, Grubb was in a relationship with a minor girl and took sexually explicit images of her. While a minor, the girl also took sexually images of herself and sent them electronically to Grubb. Grubb then distributed those images without the victim’s knowledge from 2015 to 2017.

During the investigation, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office detectives got search warrants for Grubb’s email account and determined that he had transported the sexually explicit images and a video of the victim by emailing them to himself.

Detectives also analyzed the victim’s smart phone and other smart phones in Grubb’s possession and determined Grubb had placed spytracker software on the victim’s phone without her knowledge. There was evidence of the same software on Grubb’s phone. Detectives also found that Grubb had intercepted the victim’s communications, finding audio recordings of the victim’s phone calls with third parties on his phone. Grubb’s email account also showed records regarding the spytracker software.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Cyndee Peterson is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by U.S. Probation and Parole, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations.