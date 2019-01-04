The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, Billings Fire, and the Billings Flying Service used a helicopter and a raft to rescue two boys who were stranded on an island within the Yellowstone River Friday.

The boys are believed to be between the ages of 10 and 15 and were in street clothes.

Investigators say one of the boys had limited movement, but the condition of the boys is not known at this time.

They've been taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Sheriff Mike Linder believes the boys are runaways from New Day Ranch.