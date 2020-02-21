This weekend, 40 adults and Boy Scouts are coming to MSUB to camp out as 28 Boy Scout's prepare to earn their Merit Badge's at the conclusion of the weekend.

Boys Scout's have traveled in from Lewistown, Glasgow and even from parts of Wyoming as they prepare to receive their merit badges in subjects ranging from science, business, sports and more. A popular merit badge that will be earned this weekend by some of the scouts is the aviation merit badge.

Talmage Brooks is one of the Boy Scouts who traveled from Lewistown, eager to get in a plane on Saturday.

"We drove down from Lewistown to get the aviation Merit Badge. We're going to go up to the airport and get up to the flight tower and get on a flight and get our aviation badge."

Not only is the merit badge important for those in the Boy Scouts, but it also opens doors to new pathways for some of the Scouts.

"I haven't done it and it'd be really cool, I want to be a pilot someday," says Brooks.

For some Boy Scouts like Carson Barta, earning his aviation merit badge this weekend will play a huge role for him achieving one of the Boy Scout's highest honors.

Barta says "it'll be pretty significant, I think it's the last one I need for my Eagle, which is my number one goal in Boy Scouts right now."

Though earning the merit badge is the goal for this campout, it doesn't take away from the brotherhood that the Boy Scouts share with each other.

"I think it's just so cool. There's so many kids that come out here and do this and it's been going on for a few years now," says Barta. "All these kids are actually willing to come out here and camp or come from in town and come see people they haven't seen in a while."

Boy Scouts will be breaking off into their specific merit badge groups early Saturday, as they will earn their merit badges at the end of the day Saturday.