The New England Patriots are getting ready for Super Bowl 53.

But a 10-year-old boy in Kentucky is not a fan of the Patriots. He particularly dislikes their star quarterback, Tom Brady.

So much so, that he decided to make his school science fair project all about Brady.

Many would argue that Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time.

10-year-old, Ace Davis, would argue differently.

That's why he took on "Deflategate" as his science fair project for class at Middlecreek Elementary.

The "problem" is ..

Ace says, "The National Football League alleged that Tom Brady ordered the deliberate deflating of footballs to gain an advantage."

So he wanted to put it to the test . Not only to spite Tom Brady fans, but his Patriot-loving cousin as well.

Ace's dad, Chris, says this topic was a no-brainer for the 4th grader who is not a big fan of the Patriots or science.

Chris Evans says, "He grabbed the one thing that he's really passionate about, and that's football, and it's just natural. You start thinking, he's brainstorming, oh Deflategate!"

The Davis's made this project a family affair.

After Ace's dad posted on social media that he won the science fair, it went viral.

Many people find the 10-year-old's project entertaining, but Patriots fans, they have a different feeling.

Ace says, "I'm pretty sure they're looking for me."

Reporter says, "What are you going to do if they find you?"

Ace says, "Run."

The conclusion that Ace came to might not be a popular one with them either

Ace says, "He cheats!"