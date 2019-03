KULR (Billings) - First responders rescued a boy in his pre-teens who had fallen into a crack up on the rims Monday evening.

According to Battalion Chief Kevin Johnson the victim fell 5- feet below the surface and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The boy was rescued by a tether line attached to a harness.

Billings Fire was able to use a smaller firefighter to maneuver into the crack to secure the boy.

BPD and AMR were also present at the scene.

This story is developing.