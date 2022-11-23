UPDATE: At 4:37, the Sheriff's Office reported that the boy who was missing earlier in the afternoon has been found.

The Sheriff's Office thanks everyone for their help in locating him.





ROSEBUD COUNTY, Mont. - The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to find a boy who was last seen this afternoon in Forsyth.

The Sheriff's Office says he was last seen at Prospect Street and 7th Avenue around 2:45.

The Sheriff's Office says he's about 4'5ft tall, wearing a blue jacket with a hood, black boots, and jeans.