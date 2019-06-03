UPDATE: The AMBER Alert for Michael Tschiegg has been canceled as he has been located safely in Federal Way, Washington. Diana Willis is in custody.

BELGRADE, Mont. - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old Michael Tschiegg, who police say was taken by his mother who has serious mental health issues.

Based on previous history, law enforcement believes the mother is a direct threat to the life of the child.

His mother, Diana Willis, is a 37-year-old white female. She is described as 5 foot 7 inches, 150 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

They believe the pair may be traveling in a 2008 white Honda Accord, with a Montana license plate of CJH533. Authorities say the vehicle is possibly traveling westbound on I-90 enroute to Seattle, Washington.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of either Michael or Diana, please call the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office at 406-582-2121 or call 911.