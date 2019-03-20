Shopko recently announced it will be going out of business and closing its stores within the next three months.

We wanted to know with national trends showing more and more large retailers closing, what is Billings doing to recruit new business to the Magic City.

"The amount of retailers looking for sixty plus thousand square feet is drastically different from the number of retailers that we had 20-30 years ago," said Daron Olson with Rimrock Mall.

Sears, K-Mart, Sports Authority, the list goes on for large, box style retailers who are going out of business and closing their stores nationwide.

Allison Corbyn with Big Sky Economic Development said national trends show, retailers are quickly trying to downsize.

"Either they're going for a smaller footprint or they're moving towards more of a retail entertainment focus like a Scheels so there's different models within the retail industry and so some of our spaces they need to be divided to really be attractive to retailers."

Olson with Rimrock Mall said when they lose an anchor store like a Herbergers, they look to re-create that large space into multiple, smaller spaces that fit in the community.

"Well we're standing in what used to be a forty plus thousand square foot Herbergers space so what we have now is we have a 20,000 square foot H & M a 15,000 square foot gymnastics Magic City Gymnastics we have Torrid and Famous Footwear. So we carved up this large space to allow different uses that ultimately serve the community. "

Olson added for those other buildings like a Sports Authority or the old movie theater on their property, sometimes you have to tear them down so tenants can see the potential of the site.

"They have a hard time putting those creative glasses on and seeing through the building or seeing the mess and demising it and getting rid of that potential hurdle for that tenant usually lets the creative juices open up for the tenant and they can finally visualize their space."

Corbyn said if a space can't be sold or divided up, other alternative businesses may be attracted to that former retail space.

"Sometimes we even include retail properties as an option for alternative uses like for example a call center or you know an office space potentially."