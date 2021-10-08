For the first time in decades, bovine tuberculosis has been confirmed in the Treasure State.

The disease was detected in a cow from Blaine County, Montana, but it was found at a processing center in Minnesota.

The good news is that this won't hurt the meat you buy at the grocery store. This issue popped up before the meat was put on the shelves.

"What it means right now is quarantine for the herd and they're going to go through rigorous testing procedures, and any cattle that have it will likely have to be disposed of," Colter Brown, with the Northern Ag Network, said.

The last time Montana saw a case of bovine tuberculosis was back in the early '90s, and it can cost ranchers a lot of money if it gets out of control.

"If it gets into the entire heard, now the whole herd is decimated from it. It's transmitted through the air, and they're in close contact so, cattle can give it to one another and wildlife can pick it up," Brown said.

Cows aren't the only ones that can catch the disease. But don't panic if you're headed to the grocery store soon.

"Tuberculosis can be transmitted to humans too, but this is not a food safety concern. We have a very stringent food safety system at the packing plant where this was discovered," Brown said.

We're told the situation could be worse; ranchers are rotating their herds to different pastures this time of year where they can keep a close eye on their cows.

"We're kind of at the time, or past the time when cows are coming off the summer range, calves largely have been weened and the ranchers have moved the cows on the winter pastures so they know where they are," Brown said.

Northern Ag says investigators should have an idea of how far the disease has spread in the next few days.