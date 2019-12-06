Boulder removal begins on Laredo Place

The boulder removal process at Laredo Place has begun following the detonation of two boulders from the rims that overlook residents homes on Laredo Place.

Crews and public works were out for several hours in preparation to take down the large boulder that looms over residents homes.

The second detonation caused about 10% of the boulder to come down but it's because they are doing the removal in pieces in an attempt to control the detonation and reduce risk for residents in the area.

Most neighbors thought the big boulder would come down as a whole today, but even though only a small portion of the rock came off they're very happy of the efforts by the city and construction crews to make progress on removing the boulder.

Laredo Place resident Bill Muldoon says "we' all appreciate the efforts that it's taken to assess the problem then get a plan then actually implement it. We understand these kind of things take a long time so we appreciate everybody's work on it."

According to workers on the scene no more detonations will take place until next week.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide updates both on air and online.