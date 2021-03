Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...West to northwest wind gusts of 55 to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 6 PM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...These strong winds could cause damage to trees and power lines, with power outages possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Secure loose items and stay away from windows. Avoid contact with downed power lines and use caution when driving due to dangerous crosswinds. &&