Boulder Elementary teacher receives KULR-8 Gold Star Award

This month's KULR-8 Gold Star Award winner is Heather Manske of Boulder Elementary School. Manske teaches first grade at Boulder Elementary School and has been teaching for 12 years.

Manske earned this award through a nomination from a parent of a student from her class. The parent goes on to say how Manske treats all of her students equally and is always positive and polite.

Manske not only prepares her students for the next level of education but for their next step in life as a person.

Manske says "kids come from all different types of situations and they need lots of different things whether its socially, emotionally and of course educationally and we do have high academic standards so we want to meet them but we also want to meet them where they're at in lots of different areas as a person."

Manske is awarded $250 from KULR-8 that she can use towards new supplies or other educational materials for her classroom.