Bottega, a women's clothing boutique on the West End, announced they are closing after ten years.

Owner Katie Cline Ellis said in a letter to KULR-8,

"Please trust that this decision was incredibly hard to make but ultimately it had to be done. Our numbers just aren't what they need to be. Running a small business is no simple task but I can confidently say that we have impacted this dynamic community in a positive way, and for that I am proud. We are so grateful for the loyalty and support we've received from Billings and our neighboring communities during the past ten years."

She continued on to say, "My vision was to create an inviting shopping experience where women would be personally styled head to toe, instilling a confidence that made them see the best version of themselves. We did that. We saw eyes brighten when women looked in the mirror, made lifelong friendships, and were able to be involved and give back to wonderful organizations here in my hometown. Thanks to our incredible clients, unrivaled staff, and this supportive community, my vision dream has been my reality. No one has ever loved their job more than I have. We endeavored to serve you to the best of our ability. Thank you for cheering us on."

Katie Cline Ellis said it is still very bittersweet and she is so proud, but at the end of the day it's still a business and they unfortunately couldn't make it.

Bottega will remain open for a minimum of five to six weeks, with no official date set yet. Cline Ellis said the will be having great sales to move through their remaining inventory.

And what's next for Cline Ellis? She said is going to embrace her new journey as a mom. She has a 4-month-old baby, Jack, and said he is her silver lining through this process.