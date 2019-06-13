An Iowa man donated his bone marrow last February and saved a baby's life. All it took was a little pain and a short hospital stay. Over the weekend, he got to meet the recipient.

Alle Jilg was basically born without an immune system. Just seven days after she was born, she was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder. Even the common cold could be fatal to her. The Jilg's immediately applied for a bone marrow transplant and made the long trek to Omaha from Broken Bow.

Meanwhile, in Dubuque, Iowa Jacob Oswald got a phone call. Jacob was Alle's match. After a few rounds of blood work and a check-up, he was off to the hospital. Since he first signed up as a donor, Jacob never really knew whom his bone marrow would help. It wasn't until after he came out of surgery did he learn it was for a baby girl.

And over the weekend, the two met at the Buffett Cancer Center in Nebraska for the first time.

Jacob said, if given the second chance, he would be a donor all over again. And for Alle's parents, it's unbelievable they found Jacob. They say, "he will forever be in our family, and we can't thank him enough."

Alle's body can now fight off germs, but she still has to be careful. She can't play in the grass, sand, or dirt, and a nurse visits the home every few weeks to check on her.