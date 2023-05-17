RED LODGE, Mont. - Bone Daddy's Custom Cycle is cleaning up and getting ready to reopen after the roof over the main venue part of their building collapsed on April 4.

Heather Quinn and Glenn Sukutni are the owners of Bone Daddy's Custom Cycle and the Beartooth Rally.

Quinn said the pressure from the collapsed roof also caused the bays to fail. She said the engineer told her the collapse was due to a 'perfect storm.'

NonStop Local asked Quinn when they will reopen and if this will affect the Beartooth Rally

"When my son was growing up, I always said to him: 'What's my favorite word?'" Quinn said. "And he said, 'Mom, it's yes.' Hopefully, I have enough yeses for people. And, yes, we will be reopening. And our goal is the first part of June. We will be basically full retail, but it will not be all in the store. We won't have room for that at this time."