RED LODGE, Mont. - Bone Daddy's Custom Cycle is cleaning up and getting ready to reopen after the roof over the main venue part of their building collapsed on April 4.
Heather Quinn and Glenn Sukutni are the owners of Bone Daddy's Custom Cycle and the Beartooth Rally.
Quinn said the pressure from the collapsed roof also caused the bays to fail. She said the engineer told her the collapse was due to a 'perfect storm.'
NonStop Local asked Quinn when they will reopen and if this will affect the Beartooth Rally
"When my son was growing up, I always said to him: 'What's my favorite word?'" Quinn said. "And he said, 'Mom, it's yes.' Hopefully, I have enough yeses for people. And, yes, we will be reopening. And our goal is the first part of June. We will be basically full retail, but it will not be all in the store. We won't have room for that at this time."
"The rally will go on," she added. "And that is the third Friday this year of July with camping up by the rodeo grounds."
Quinn said no one was in the building when it happened. And no one was hurt.
She described the help from the community and neighboring businesses as a 'miracle.'
"It meant a lot to us," she said. "Bone Daddy's Custom Cycle has been here a really long time. There are a lot of people who have been here since Day 1 of this business. When people showed up to help, it was a tremendous relief to have them come."
Quinn said the Carbon County Historical Society Museum offered to let Bone Daddy's store all of their inventory on the third floor of the museum. Then, the Beartooth Grocery Store loaned them carts and boxes. Finally, volunteers showed up to help do the work.
"I figured it would probably take three or four days," she said. "And 10 people showed up and had it done in four hours."
"I think any business along Main Street obviously would have done the same thing," Dave Schneider with the Carbon County Historical Society Museum said. "We all are there to help everybody else because we're all one cohesive unit when it comes to the summer and tourism and all year round."
She said another positive was they had bikes and a boat in storage that weren't damaged.