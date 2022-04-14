UPDATE, April 15 at 11:46 am:

The bond for Kellan James Sims has been set at $250,000 after his arrest for a stand-off in Billings Tuesday, consecutive to bonds Sims has for previous misdemeanors, for a total of $350,000.

At his arraignment Friday, Sims plead not guilty to all charges.

The state recommended a $250,000 bond for Sims, saying he is a danger to the victim of the domestic violence case and the community at large.

The state says Sims has three active cases in Billings municipal court, all of which were in 2021, involving the same victim.

He also is a facing an active fugitive warrant for fleeing a North Dakota case involving weapons and manufacturing controlled substances.

The state says Sims already had multiple active warrants when he refused to comply with law enforcement's commands during Tuesday's hours-long stand-off.

During the stand-off, Sims reportedly made threats to law enforcement, saying that if they entered, there would be “mayhem and bloodbath” and that he would assault the victim.

Additional conditions of his bond include GPS monitoring and no contact with the victim.

Previous coverage:

BILLINGS, Mont. - The suspect from a standoff in Billings Tuesday is facing several charges.

Kellan James Sims reportedly hit a victim with a camera, punched her multiple times, and held her in the home on 6th St. West in Billings.

Court documents say he has been charged with assault with a weapon, partner or family member assault and unlawful restraint in connection to the standoff.

Sims will be arraigned in court on Friday.