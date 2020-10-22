Shared experiences play a big part in the bond between siblings. Sometimes those experiences are positive, and sometimes they're negative. Two sisters are both going through the shocking experience of being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Anita Simonsen's life took a dramatic turn when she was diagnosed with estrogen receptive positive breast cancer 10 years ago.

That diagnosis lead to a double mastectomy and radiation along with taking medication for five years. But that was the easy part, as Anita says what came next was anything but easy.

"I had another procedure, and during the procedure the doctor found tumors in my liver," she said.

The cancer had spread. Now Anita is undergoing oral chemotherapy, which she says is helping shrink the size of the tumors.

Through all of this, Anita had Cheryl, her sister, to lean on.

Then, something changed. Anita found herself in a supporting role.

"I had my mammogram, you know, the yearly mammogram you're supposed to have," Cheryl says. "I went home and didn't worry about it. And they called me the next day and there was something abnormal."

The ultrasound revealed Cheryl had breast cancer, and a lumpectomy confirmed the diagnosis.

Cheryl was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer, which is different from what Anita has. It's a very aggressive cancer.

Treatment for Cheryl's breast cancer will be different. She'll have to undergo infusion chemotherapy along with radiation.

While Cheryl prepares for her breast cancer battle, her sister Anita fills the role she once played.

"She gets in touch with me all the time and calls me every day to see how I'm doing," Cheryl says. "I have a great support system with her."

One thing the breast cancer has allowed the sisters to do is be sisters.

"We have time to be sisters and not be mothers and grandma's and be involved in everything else," Anita says.

"We have time to share our challenges we're facing," Cheryl shares. "Instead of being so involved in the challenge you don't see what's around you. I guess in that case it's been good for us."