MILES CITY, Mont. - A boil water order is in place for Miles City Monday, Aug. 21.

The City of Miles City said via Facebook the Miles City Public Water System and Custer County Water Sewer District issued the order due to insufficient disinfection at the water treatment plant.

People are told to boil their water before using it--boil tap water at a rolling boil for one minute.

People should use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.