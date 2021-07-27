POWDER RIVER COUNTY, Mont. - The Powder River County Sheriff's Office warns of a recent sweepstakes scam that was delivered to a resident within the county.

The resident received the following letter with an enclosed bogus check:

Do Not EVER pay money to receive money. More than likely it is a scam.

If you ever have suspicion of a scam, you can call the sheriff's office for their opinion on the matter before withdrawing from your bank account.

These types of scams usually target our elderly population. You are asked to please speak with your loved ones and inform them of this sweepstakes scam.

You can also report these scams to the: