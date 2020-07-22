Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder says a body has been recovered from the Yellowstone River at the Huntley Bridge on HWY 312.

Sheriff Linder says deputies were dispatched to the area just before noon after someone in the area reported seeing the body and called dispatch.

When sheriff's deputies responded to the area with a body, they were able to recover the body a short time later.

Linder says given the condition of the body when it was pulled from the river, it is likely that it was in the water for several days before being discovered.

At this time, Linder says deputies have been able to identify the body as an adult male, but no other identification was found on the body. The condition of the body is inhibiting further identification.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.