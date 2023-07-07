UPDATE: FRIDAY, JULY 7 AT 12:02 P.M.

The Park County Sheriff's Office has identified the body that was recovered from the Yellowstone River Monday night.

According to a Facebook post from PCSO, the body was identified as Carl Winston, Jr., 45, of Virginia.

PCSO said in the Facebook post initial findings appear there were no obvious signs of trauma or foul play; however, the circumstances of Winston's are being entirely investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Brian Green at 406-222-2050.

EMIGRANT, Mont. - A body was found in the Yellowstone River in the Emigrant area Monday night.

The Park County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said in a Facebook post they received a report at 8 p.m. of a possible body found in the river, and sheriff's office personnel confirmed it was a body when they responded.

Boat crews recovered the body from the river.

PCSO said in the Facebook post the body appears to be a a middle-aged white man, but it has not been identified due to stages of decomposition.

The identity and circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Brian Green through the non-emergency line at 406-222-2050.