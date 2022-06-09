UPDATE: JUNE 9 AT 9:38 A.M.

The following is a press release from the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office:

The Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the name of the female that was missing from a rafting accident that occurred on the Stillwater River on Sunday June 4, 2022. The female is 44-year-old Julie Capdeville Freeman of Laurel Montana. Julie was recovered from the Yellowstone River on Wednesday June 8, 2022 by the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office and Stillwater County Search and Rescue personnel. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday June 9, 2022.

UPDATE: At 3:30 p.m., Stillwater County Sheriff's Office issued a correction to their original release. There were five people in the raft. Three adults were rescued, along with the single child.

One woman remains missing.

The following is a Facebook post from Stillwater County Search and Rescue:

COLUMBUS, Mont. - On Sunday June 5, 2022 at 1311 hours the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office received a call of an overturned raft on the Stillwater River south of Columbus. The Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office, Stillwater County Search and Rescue, Columbus Fire Rescue, Columbus Police Department, and Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks responded and two adults and a child were recovered. At this time a 44-year-old female is still missing and believed to be in the Yellowstone River. The area has been searched by jet boat, drone, Helicopter, and members of emergency services. The search has been suspended at this time due to weather conditions and river conditions that are unsafe, but further search efforts will be conducted as weather permits. The Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone that comes upon anything in the area that could be tied to this incident to please contact Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 406-322-5326.

The Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance in this search: Columbus Police Department, Columbus Fire Rescue, Montana Highway Patrol, Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks, Stillwater County Search and Rescue, Park City Fire Department, Laurel Police Department, Laurel Fire Department, Laurel Ambulance, Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, CHS Refinery, Billings Flying Service Flying Service, US Water Rescue